Kikkoman Hosts Event to Showcase Soy Sauce in India

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)-- Major Japanese seasoning maker Kikkoman Corp. <2801> has hosted an event in New Delhi to introduce local chefs to various uses of soy sauce.

The event, held on Thursday, came after the Indian government lifted its ban in July on imports of "honjozo" soy sauce, which is fermented and aged with the use of only natural microorganisms such as lactic acid bacteria.

The company hopes to tap into the Indian market, with a population of 1.3 billion people, by spreading knowledge about the delicious taste of authentic soy sauce.

Neeraj Tyagi, 40, executive chef at Shangri-La's Eros Hotel in the Indian capital, said that soy sauce can be used for many things other than sushi, such as to "deepen" the taste of salmon tikka.

Ice cream using soy sauce to enhance its flavor was served at the event, which also featured a taste-testing area for comparing honjozo soy sauce with other types of soy sauce.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]