Japanese Cellist Ueno Wins Geneva Competition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Michiaki Ueno, a 25-year-old Japanese cellist studying in Germany, won the cello section of the Geneva International Music Competition, known as a gateway to success for young musicians, on Thursday.

Ueno became the first Japanese musician to win first prize in the competition's cello section, according to organizers.

He performed Witold Lutoslawski's "Concerto for Cello and Orchestra" with an orchestra in the final, eclipsing two other contestants.

Born in Paraguay, Ueno began learning cello at the age of 5. In 2009, he became the first Japanese to win the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians.

He took first places in the strings category of the 2010 Romanian International Music Competition and in the cello category of the 2014 International Johannes Brahms Competition.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]