Ohtani Voted Player of the Year by Fellow Major Leaguers

Los Angeles, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has been voted overall Player of the Year by fellow players, the Major League Baseball Players Association said Thursday.

The 27-year-old Los Angeles Angels star became the first Japanese to win the honor.

"I'm happy because it is special to be told (I'm Player of the Year) by the players who actually compete in the games," Ohtani said in an interview released by the association. "I'm improving by watching the performances of wonderful fellow players."

Ohtani was also named American League Outstanding Player for his batting achievements, becoming the first Japanese to receive the title since baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki did for setting a record 262 hits in the 2004 season.

This season, Ohtani posted a .257 batting average while hitting 46 home runs, driving in 100 runs and having 26 stolen bases. He also posted a 9-2 record with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts.

