Kishida Vows to Address Pumice Stone Damage

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that his government will take steps to address damage done by floating pumice stones from an undersea volcanic eruption.

"We'll respond properly by taking steps including disaster relief, pumice stone removal and the use of mutual aid systems for recovery from fisheries damage," Kishida said in a stump speech in the southwestern city of Kagoshima.

Government officials met Thursday and Friday to discuss a response to damage caused by pumice stones from an underwater volcano in the Ogasawara island chain, located some 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo.

Damage from the stones has been seen at ports in Kagoshima Prefecture and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa. In addition to removing the stones, the government will work to secure the safety of ships and nuclear plants.

The stones will reach the eastern coast of Chiba Prefecture, which neighbors Tokyo, by the end of November, according to an estimate from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology.

