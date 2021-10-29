Japan Confirms 292 New Coronavirus Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 292 new coronavirus infections and 16 new fatal cases on Friday, with the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients down by 32 from the previous day at 145.

By prefecture, Osaka logged the highest daily total, at 52. The western prefecture's daily figure rose week on week for the second consecutive day.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 24 new infections on Friday, down by two from a week earlier and below 50 for the 13th successive day. The seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 25.4, down 35.0 pct week on week.

The Japanese capital recorded 12 new fatalities among infected people, while the number of severely ill patients there decreased by one to 14. The metropolitan government corrected the death number from the initially announced three.

