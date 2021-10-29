Tokyo Reports 24 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital on Friday, down by two from a week earlier and below 50 for the 13th successive day.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 25.4, down 35.0 pct week on week.

In Tokyo, three new fatalities were confirmed among infected people, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients decreased by one from the previous day to 14.

