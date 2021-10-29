MOF Worker’s Widow Files Suit for Disclosure of Moritomo Papers

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The widow of a former official of a western Japan bureau of the Ministry of Finance filed a lawsuit on Friday requesting the disclosure of documents submitted to prosecutors by the ministry on a high-profile public records-tampering scandal.

The lawsuit, filed with Osaka District Court to call for the reversal of the ministry’s decision not to disclose the documents, was launched by Masako Akagi, 50, whose husband, Toshio, killed himself at the age of 54 in 2018 over the scandal involving the ministry and school operator Moritomo Gakuen, once linked to the wife of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

If the documents are disclosed, the widow plans to use them in her damages lawsuit filed against the government over the scandal.

Speaking at a press conference in the western Japan city of Osaka, Masako Akagi said that the events leading up to an instruction for the records tampering were unclear in the “Akagi file” documents, disclosed in June this year. The file was compiled by her husband on the scandal related to the discount sale of a state-owned land plot to Moritomo Gakuen, while he was working for the ministry’s Kinki Local Finance Bureau.

“I’d like to know what really happened,” the widow said, adding that she will not be able to move on unless she finds out the truth.

