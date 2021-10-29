Taxi Sharing to Become Available in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry said Friday that it will launch on Monday a system that allows people with destinations close to each other to share a taxi.

The ministry assumes that passengers will use smartphone apps for vehicle dispatch under the new system, designed to cut taxi fares and stimulate demand.

It will require users and drivers to decide the fare before the ride and meet other conditions to avoid problems.

Operators of vehicle-dispatch apps are expected to develop relevant systems and launch services in some months at the earliest, according to the ministry.

The apps will present users with the route, the fare, the sex of the people they will share the ride with and the taxi vehicle, and obtain their approval before the ride.

