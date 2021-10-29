Post-Election Diet Session Seen Convened on Nov. 10

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition is planning to set Nov. 10 for the start of a special session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to follow Sunday's House of Representatives election, informed sources said Friday.

If the coalition succeeds in maintaining a majority in the Lower House, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to be re-elected on the first day of the special session.

Following the general election, Kishida, as president of the LDP, is expected to meet with Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi on Monday to confirm the coalition will continue. He will hold a press conference later in that day.

The special session is likely to be closed in around three days, and the Diet is expected to be convened again weeks later for an extraordinary session to handle a fiscal 2021 supplementary budget, according to the sources.

Another possibility is that the special session will be held through mid-December, they said.

