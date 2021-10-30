Half of Parents to Wait, See on Kids' Vaccination: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--About half of parents of children aged below 12 in Japan plan to take a wait-and-see stance for a while if COVID-19 vaccination becomes available for such children, a survey by Nomura Research Institute Ltd. <4307> has shown.

The survey found that 53.5 pct of 1,953 parents want their children aged under 12 to receive vaccine shots after seeing how it goes for a while.

Meanwhile, 12.9 pct said they want their children to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

A total of 33.6 pct said they are somewhat reluctant or do not want to have their children inoculated.

The survey also showed that 24.0 pct of 1,137 parents of children aged 12 or older, who are eligible for vaccination, said their children at elementary, junior high or high schools have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]