Students Angry at Lack of Climate Change Steps before COP26

Glasgow, Scotland, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Students from Japan and other parts of the world are expressing anger at what they perceive to be lackluster efforts by policymakers to tackle climate change ahead of a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday.

Students from over 140 countries, including four from Japan, are discussing the world's climate change measures at the Conference of Youth preceding the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26.

It is the 16th iteration of the COP's official youth event, where students strengthen their solidarity through workshops and lectures in the four days through Sunday.

The four Japanese students are members of the environmental activism group Fridays for Future Japan. They plan to attend protests and events during COP26 as well.

"I'm angry at adults for letting (global warming) go so far," Yuho Hara, a high school student from Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, said. "They are not thinking about young people."

