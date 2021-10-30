USTR Tai to Make First Visit to Japan from Nov. 15

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will visit Japan from Nov. 15 for the fist time since she took office in March, the Office of the USTR said Friday.

After visiting Tokyo, Thai will travel to Seoul on Nov. 18 and New Delhi on Nov. 22.

Her Asian swing is aimed at strengthening relations with the allies and friendly nation in the Indo-Pacific region, which share values with the United States, in order to counter China, which U.S. President Joe Biden calls the most serious competitor for the United States.

In Tokyo, Tai is expected to hold talks with Japanese government officials, including the foreign minister and the trade minister. They hope to reaffirm the importance of Japan and the United States working in step with each other to oppose China's infringements on intellectual property rights and unfair trade practices such as subsidies to state-owned enterprises, sources said.

Thai and the Japanese officials are also expected to exchange views on alleged force labor in China's Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region.

