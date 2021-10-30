Komuro's Name Not Found in List of N.Y. Bar Exam Passers

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The name of Kei Komuro, the husband of former Japanese Princess Mako, was not confirmed in the list of passers of the New York state bar examination in July, disclosed on Friday.

The names of 5,785 people among 5,791 successful candidates were shown in alphabetical order on the New York State Board of Law Examiners' official website.

The board declined to comment on the names not found in the list.

Komuro, 30, graduated from Fordham University's law school in New York in May and took New York state's bar examination in July. Currently, he belongs to a New York law firm as a staff member.

A total of 9,227 people took the July exam. Of them, 63 pct passed it.

