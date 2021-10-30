G-20 Chair Backs 70 Pct Global Vaccination Goal

Newsfrom Japan

Rome, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, chair of a Group of 20 summit, expressed support on Saturday for the goal of vaccinating 70 pct of the global population against the novel coronavirus by the middle of 2022.

While backing the vaccination goal set by the World Health Organization, Draghi stressed the need to step up necessary efforts on the first day of the two-day meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 advanced and developing countries that opened in Rome.

It is the first in-person G-20 summit since the 2019 meeting in Osaka, western Japan. U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders took part, while Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping stopped short of traveling to Rome. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida participated online.

Draghi expressed his belief that fair vaccine distribution to developing countries and related assistance to them are essential, saying that the disproportionate concentration of vaccine supplies in advanced nations is ethically unacceptable.

On Saturday, the G-20 leaders are also slated to discuss rising energy prices amid a global spike in demand for natural gas, as well as new international taxation rules to prevent tax avoidance by multinational corporations.

