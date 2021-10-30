Japan Reports 287 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 287 new cases of coronavirus infection and seven new fatal cases on Saturday, with the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients down by 11 from the previous day at 134.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 23 new coronavirus cases the same day, down by nine from a week earlier and below 50 for the 14th consecutive day.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 24.1, down 29.7 pct week on week.

Five new fatalities were confirmed in Tokyo among infected people, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, counted under the metropolitan government's criteria, remained unchanged from the previous day at 14.

In Osaka, western Japan, 49 people tested positive for the virus, rising week on week for the third straight day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]