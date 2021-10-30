Japan Party Chiefs Make Final Pleas for Votes in Key Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese political party leaders made final pleas for votes on Saturday, wrapping up their 12-day campaigning for the closely watched House of Representatives election on Sunday.

"This election is a poll to choose our future," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said in his last stump speech, in front of East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Oimachi Station in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward.

"Who can take responsibility for a sustainable economy?" he asked. "Are you leaving diplomacy and national security to the administration of the LDP and Komeito or a government of the Japanese Communist Party and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan?"

The CDP, the main opposition party, and the JCP have been working closely for the election for the powerful lower chamber of parliament, unifying their candidates in many constituencies.

Speaking in front of JR Omiya Station in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, CDP leader Yukio Edano said that the government's measures against the novel coronavirus "have fallen behind the curve."

