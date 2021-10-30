Japanese-Language Newspaper in Brazil to Be Discontinued

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Nikkey Shimbun, the only Japanese-language daily newspaper in Brazil, will be discontinued at the end of this year, its publisher said Friday.

The journalists and subscription contracts will be passed on to a nonprofit organization to be established in Sao Paulo, which will begin publishing a new newspaper from as early as January next year.

Nikkey Shimbun has a history of close to 75 years, dating back to Paulista Shimbun, which began publication in January 1947.

The newspaper has been struggling in recent years due to a decline in the number of "Nikkei" people of Japanese descent who can read and write Japanese. Brazil has the world's largest society of Nikkei people.

While the newspaper has touted a circulation of 10,000, the actual figure was less than half of that.

