Key U.N. Climate Conference Kicks Off

Newsfrom Japan

Glasgow, Scotland, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--A key U.N. climate conference started in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, with serious discussions seen to be held on accelerating efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to curb temperature rises and protect Earth.

A leaders' meeting is scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday under the 13-day 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, bringing together Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders from around the world.

COP26 participants will talk about reinforcing measures to limit the average global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius from the preindustrial levels, a goal set under the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international framework for combatting climate change. A ministerial meeting is expected to be held from Nov. 9. From Japan, Environment Minister Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi is considering participating in the session.

"The rapidly changing climate is sounding an alarm to the world, to step up on adaptation, to address loss and damage, and to act now to keep 1.5 alive," COP26 President Alok Sharma said at the beginning of the conference. "We know that...COP26 is our last best hope to keep 1.5 in reach."

Sharma said: "And if we act now, and we act together, we can protect our precious planet. So let's come together over these two weeks. And ensure that where Paris promised, Glasgow delivers."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]