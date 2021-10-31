Japan Reports 229 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 229 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, below 300 for the fourth straight day.

Seven deaths were newly confirmed among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients fell by 10 from Saturday to 124, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, the number of new infection cases came to 22, standing below 50 for the 15th straight day. Meanwhile, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported 45 new cases, up from a week before for four days in a row.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 24.6 as of Sunday, down 21.4 pct from a week before. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's own criteria stood unchanged from Saturday at 14.

