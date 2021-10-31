Tokyo Reports 22 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 22 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, up by three from a week before and below 50 for the 15th straight day.

The latest seven-day average of new cases stood at 24.6, down 21.4 pct from a week before. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's own criteria stood unchanged from the previous day at 14.

