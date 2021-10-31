20.58 M. Cast Early Votes for General Election in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--The number of voters who cast early ballots in Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, in the 11 days through Saturday totaled 20,584,847, internal affairs ministry said.

The figure dropped by 795,130, or 3.72 pct, from a record high set in the previous Lower House election in 2017.

The number of early voters in the latest election represented 19.49 pct of overall voters. The proportion was almost on par with 20.15 pct in the 2017 election, suggesting that the early voting system is taking root.

The proportion of early voters among all voters increased from the 2017 poll in 11 of Japan's 47 prefectures and fell in the rest.

