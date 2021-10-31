LDP Seen Not Certain to Secure Simple Majority in Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party is seen as not certain to secure a simple majority, or at least 233 seats, in the House of Representatives in Sunday's crucial election for the all-important lower chamber of the country's parliament, according to Jiji Press exit polls.

Still, the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, are believed to be set to secure a simple majority together in the 465-seat Lower House to clear a victory bar set by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the LDP.

Kishida's target is far lower than the sum of the LDP's 276 seats and Komeito's 29 seats before the election was called.

The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is expected to secure more seats than its pre-election strength of 110 seats, after fielding unified candidates with four other opposition parties.

Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), which distanced itself from the coalition of opposition parties, is expected to see the number of its Lower House seats increase substantially from before the chamber's dissolution on Oct. 14, when the party held 11 seats.

