17 People Injured in Tokyo Train Attack

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Seventeen people suffered injuries in an attack on a train in Tokyo by a 24-year-old man on Sunday evening, with one of the victims, a man in his 70s, unconscious and in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest.

The 17 people were sent to hospital. The 16 people, excluding the stabbed man, are in the age group of 10 to 69 years, and their injuries are not life-threatening. Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department is investigating details of the attack.

The suspect, Kyota Hattori, was arrested by police officers who rushed to the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. His occupation and address are not known. Hattori told the police, "I wanted to be executed by killing people," according to investigative sources.

Around 8 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT), police received an emergency call reporting that a man is swinging an edged tool on a train on the Keio Line of railway operator Keio Corp. <9008>. The phone call was made by a person on the inbound rapid train when it was traveling in the city of Chofu, a suburb of the Japanese capital.

According to the investigation headquarters set up at the MPD's Chofu Police Station, Hattori stabbed the man in his 70s, who was sitting in car No. 3 of the train, in the right chest with an edged tool with a blade of about 30 centimeters.

