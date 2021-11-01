Murai Wins 5th Term as Miyagi Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Independent Yoshihiro Murai won his fifth term as governor of Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday, defeating another independent supported by the prefectural chapter of the Japanese Communist Party.

Murai, 61, backed by the prefectural chapters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, called for the greater use of the private sector in administrative affairs and the revitalization of industry.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Murai sought to strike a balance between infection prevention and the economy's reopenings.

His sole rival, Junichi Cho, a 55-year-old doctor, proposed beefing up COVID-19 infection prevention measures and the regional medical care system.

Murai garnered 683,111 votes against 373,066 votes for Cho. Voter turnout rose to 56.29 pct from 53.29 pct in the previous gubernatorial election in Miyagi.

