CDP's Alliance Strategy Ends in Failure in Japanese Election

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's attempt to gain more ground in Sunday's House of Representatives election ended in a failure, despite deeper cooperation with other opposition parties.

The CDP had been confident of a win after fielding unified candidates with the Japanese Communist Party, the Democratic Party for the People, Reiwa Shinsengumi and the Social Democratic Party in 213 of the Lower House's 289 single-seat constituencies.

But CDP members are now shocked that the party failed to maintain the 110 seats it had before the election.

At a press conference Sunday night, CDP chief Yukio Edano touted the achievements made through the cooperation with the other opposition parties. "We managed to have tight races even in constituencies where the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is strong," he said.

He added, "We'll take the same approach in the House of Councillors election" in the summer next year. A middle-ranking CDP member supported Edano's plan, saying the opposition cooperation was greatly meaningful and needs to be kept in place.

