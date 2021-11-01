LDP to Secure Single-Party Majority in Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party is likely to see its strength reduced in the House of Representatives but is certain to secure a simple majority, or at least 233 seats, alone in Sunday's crucial election for the all-important lower chamber of the country's parliament.

The LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, are likely to remain in power, possibly by winning an absolute stable majority of 261 seats together in the 465-seat Lower House. Such a majority would allow the ruling bloc to dominate the posts of chair for all Lower House standing committees and take a majority of seats on each of the committees.

Before the election, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the LDP, said that his goal was for the ruling camp to win a simple majority in the Lower House. This target is far lower than the sum of the LDP's 276 seats and Komeito's 29 seats before the election was called.

"We're very grateful that people gave us a mandate," Kishida told reporters at the LDP headquarters in the early hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said he will make a judgment about whether LDP Secretary-General Akira Amari should step down from the LDP post after hearing what he has to say. Amari, once hit by a bribery scandal, is struggling in his constituency.

