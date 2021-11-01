G-20 Leaders Fail to Agree on Target Year over Climate Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Rome, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies on Sunday failed to agree on a target year over the world's fight against climate change although they stressed their determination to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The fight against climate change was a major agenda item at the two-day G-20 summit in Rome through the day. Participants tried to find a common ground, but the efforts hit a snag as advanced members remained at odds with China and Russia, according to sources with access to the meeting.

"We commit to tackle the critical and urgent threat of climate change," the participants said in a leaders' declaration adopted at the summit, citing "the need to strengthen global efforts required to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement."

But they only acknowledged the importance of achieving global net zero greenhouse gas emissions or carbon neutrality "by or around mid-century," failing to set a specific target year for achieving this.

The 2015 Paris Agreement, an international framework for combatting climate change, calls for, as a nonbinding goal, limiting the average global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius from the preindustrial levels.

