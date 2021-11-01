Early Closure Requests on Eateries Lifted Across Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Prefecture on Monday lifted its request for shorter operating hours at restaurants and bars placed in the fight against COVID-19, making them across Japan free from such restrictions.

The early closure request had been in place in the southernmost prefecture since April. Restaurants and bars there will still be asked to allow groups of no more than four people at the same table.

Prefectures started withdrawing their early closure requests after the Japanese government lifted its COVID-19 state of emergency at the end of September. Okinawa was last to lift its request.

There are also moves among prefectural governments to ease restrictions linked to COVID-19 for vaccinated people.

For five days from Oct. 25, Osaka Prefecture tested a system in which vaccination records were checked when customers visited restaurants and bars in the Minami entertainment district in the city of Osaka.

