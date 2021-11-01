Lawsuits Filed in Japan to Undo Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--A group of lawyers filed lawsuits on Monday to nullify the results of Sunday's House of Representatives election for all 289 single-seat constituencies, claiming that the election was unconstitutional in terms of vote-value disparities.

The group, led by Hidetoshi Masunaga, filed the suits with 14 high courts and high court branches throughout Japan. Another group of lawyers, including Kuniaki Yamaguchi, filed a similar lawsuit with Hiroshima High Court the same day.

According to election administration commissions across the country, the No. 13 constituency in Tokyo had the largest number of eligible voters on the day of the election, at around 480,200.

In contrast, the No. 1 constituency in the western Japan prefecture of Tottori had the lowest number, at around 230,800.

The two electoral districts had a vote-value gap of 2.08 times, up from the maximum disparity of 1.98 times for the previous Lower House election in 2017.

