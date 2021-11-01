LDP Secures Absolute Stable Majority Alone in Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party secured a single-party absolute stable majority, or 261 seats, in the House of Representatives in Sunday's election for the all-important lower chamber of the country's parliament, though down from its pre-election strength of 276 seats.

The absolute stable majority will allow the LDP to dominate the chairmanships for all Lower House standing committees and take a majority of seats on each of the committees, making it easy for the coalition of the LDP and Komeito to approve bills.

The two ruling parties together won 293 seats in the 465-seat Lower House. Komeito's seats totaled 32, compared with its pre-election strength of 29 seats.

Before the election, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the LDP, said his goal was for the ruling camp to win a simple majority, or 233 seats, in the Lower House. This target is far lower than the sum of the seats held by the LDP and Komeito before the election was called, at 305.

"We're very grateful that people gave us a mandate," Kishida told reporters at the LDP headquarters in the early hours of Monday.

