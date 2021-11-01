Japan Records 1,855 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,855 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down from the previous week's count of 2,172.

The total number of infection cases confirmed in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 1,723,249 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

Japan's death toll from the virus grew by 68 to 18,279.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases at 381,655.

Osaka in western Japan came second at 202,467, followed by Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 168,899, Saitama, north of the Japanese capital, at 115,610, and Aichi in central Japan at 106,640.

