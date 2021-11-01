CDP Leader Edano Vows to Decide His Own Fate by Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Edano, leader of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Monday that he will decide his own fate by Tuesday after his party lost seats in Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

"I'll ask for advice from some people and will present some kind of an idea by a meeting of party executives on Tuesday," Edano told reporters after the CDP saw its number of seats in the Lower House fall to 96 from the pre-election strength of 110 seats.

"It's regrettable that we've lost seats, and I feel very sorry for that," Edano said.

The CDP unified candidates with the Japanese Communist Party and other opposition parties in 213 of the Lower House's 289 single-seat constituencies.

The loss of seats in such a situation is "a matter of responsibility for party executives," one CDP source said.

