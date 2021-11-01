Japan's Kishida Vows Large Stimulus Package in Mid-Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday expressed his resolve to compile a large economic stimulus package in mid-November after his ruling Liberal Democratic Party won an absolute majority in Sunday's general election.

At a press conference, Kishida, president of the LDP, said his party received a mandate from the public in the election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"I hope that a fiscal 2021 supplementary budget will be compiled swiftly and enacted as early as possible within this year" to finance the stimulus package, Kishida said.

He is set to launch his second cabinet Nov. 10 after his expected re-election as prime minister in a special Diet session to be convened the same day.

In Sunday's election, the LDP won 261 seats, securing an absolute stable majority giving it firm control of the Diet. Kishida's target was 233 seats, a simple majority of the 465-member chamber.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]