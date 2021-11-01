Kishida to Name Motegi as LDP Secretary-General

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to appoint Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to succeed Akira Amari as secretary-general of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, it was learned Monday.

Kishida, also president of the party, offered the key party post to Motegi in a meeting at the LDP's headquarters Monday, the current foreign minister told reporters.

Amari conveyed his resignation to Kishida, following his defeat in his constituency in Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament. Amari secured a proportional representation seat of the party.

Amari assumed the party post following Kishida's victory in the LDP leadership election in late September. It is unusual for the party's secretary-general to step down only in about a month.

At their meeting on Monday, Kishida asked Motegi to make preparations for next summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

