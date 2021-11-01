Kishida to Leave for COP26 Tuesday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he will depart on Tuesday for Glasgow, Scotland, to attend the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26.

Kishida said at a press conference that he will take a leading role in cutting greenhouse gas emissions in Asia.

He is seeking to schedule talks with world leaders on the sidelines of the event, looking to engage in full top-level diplomacy during his first foreign trip since taking office on Oct. 4.

"Our nation will exercise leadership in aiming for zero emissions in all of Asia," Kishida said, while noting the possibility of Japan financing such efforts.

He is expected to reveal details of such efforts in a summit meeting at COP26.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]