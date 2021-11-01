Japan Daily COVID-19 Total Falls below 100

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 86 on Monday, falling below 100 for the first time since June 27, 2020, when 92 new cases were reported.

No new case was confirmed in 21 of the country's 47 prefectures.

Also on Monday, the country logged seven new fatal cases, while the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by two from the previous day to 122.

In Tokyo, nine people were newly found positive for the coronavirus. The capital's daily figure dropped by eight from a week before and stood below 10 for the first time since May 31, 2020. It stayed below 50 for the 16th straight day.

Of the new cases, five were reported among people in their 30s and one each among people under 10, in their 40s, 60s and 70s.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]