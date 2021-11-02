Attacker May Have Targeted Limited Express Train

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The suspect in a knife and arson attack that injured 17 people on a Tokyo train Sunday evening is believed to have specifically targeted a limited express train to carry out his attack, sources familiar with the investigation said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old suspect, Kyota Hattori, has told police investigators that limited express trains have longer travel time between each station and a larger number of passengers than other trains, according to the sources.

Hattori has told the investigators that he thought he would definitely be able to kill people on a train, according to the sources. He carried out the attack on a limited express train bound for Shinjuku from Hachioji on Keio Corp.'s <9008> Keio Line.

The police also found that Hattori had been staying at a Hachioji hotel from a month before the attack and had been frequently using Keio Line limited express trains to get to central Tokyo.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with Sunday's attack.

