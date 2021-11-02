CDP Leader Edano Intends to Step Down

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Edano, leader of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Tuesday expressed his intention to step down following the CDP's loss in Sunday's general election.

"The loss of seats is very regrettable. I offer my heartfelt apology for my lack of capabilities," Edano said at a meeting of CDP executives.

Edano said, "We need to install a new leader going into next year's House of Councillors election and the next general election."

The CDP unified candidates with the Japanese Communist Party and three other opposition parties in most constituencies in Sunday's House of Representatives election.

But the CDP reduced its number of Lower House seats to 96 from 110. Edano has been under fire for the loss.

