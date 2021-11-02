Kishida Leaves for Glasgow for Climate Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday morning for a U.N. climate change summit.

Kishida is scheduled to give a speech at the conference in which he is expected to lay out plans to financially help Asian countries reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote the use of renewable energy sources in Japan.

"I'll send out a message to the world that Japan is determined to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and exercise strong leadership to achieve zero emissions throughout Asia," Kishida told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda airport before his departure.

This is Kishida's first foreign trip since he took office on Oct. 4.

During his stay in Glasgow, he is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

