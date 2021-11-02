Writer Ogawa, Tokyo Games Gold Medalists to Get Medals of Honor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will give Medals of Honor to 808 people and 22 organizations, including writer Yoko Ogawa as well as 77 Japanese athletes who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

A total of 90 people will receive the Medal with Purple Ribbon, an award for those with accomplishments in arts, education or sports, for autumn 2021, including Ogawa, 59, and Yui Ohashi, a 26-year-old swimmer who won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Five Tokyo Games gold medalists, including Yukiko Ueno, the 39-year-old ace pitcher of the national women's softball team, and 29-year-old judoka Shohei Ono, will be awarded the medal for the second time.

The awards will be made official on Wednesday.

Ogawa won the renowned Akutagawa award for up-and-coming authors of pure literature for the novel "Ninshin Calendar" in 1990.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]