Suicides among Working Women Surge in Japan in 2020

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The number of working women in Japan who committed suicide rose sharply last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.

A government white paper said that 1,698 working women committed suicide in 2020, compared with the annual average of 1,323 between 2015 and 2019.

The increase "signaled the impact of the pandemic," the health ministry said. "It's possible that the rise reflected changes in the working environment among nonregular workers," it said.

The total number of people in Japan who killed themselves in 2020 rose by 912 from the previous year to 21,081.

The suicide rate, which represents the number of suicides per 100,000 population, grew 0.8 point to 16.8, marking the first increase in 11 years.

