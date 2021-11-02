Celebrity Deaths Followed by Suicide Surges in 2020: Govt Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Suicides surged in Japan following the apparent suicides of two Japanese celebrities in 2020, a government white paper showed on Tuesday.

The white paper refers to the so-called Werther effect, in which the number of those who kill themselves increases after people are exposed to media reports of suicides.

The suicide surges were "one of the characteristics" of such deaths in the latter half of 2020, the paper says.

The paper analyzes the number of suicide cases in the two weeks after the deaths of the celebrities, an actor and an actress, were reported on July 18 and Sept. 27, 2020, respectively.

The number of suicides by both men and women sharply rose in the two weeks after the reports, but the figure for women had a bigger increase.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]