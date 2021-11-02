Garbage Truck Stuck in Sinkhole in Tokyo's Kichijoji

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--A garbage truck on Tuesday got stuck in a sinkhole that suddenly opened up on a street in the Kichijoji district of Musashino, Tokyo.

At around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday (8:50 p.m. Monday GMT), a man in the truck called police, saying that rear wheels were stuck in the hole.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department's Musashino Police Station, the sinkhole is located in a one-way street in a residential area near Tokyu Department Store Co.'s Kichijoji outlet. The hole was confirmed to be some 10 meters long, 4 meters wide and 2-5 meters deep.

After calling the police, the truck driver and a colleague got out of the vehicle by themselves. They were not injured.

Although there is a building construction site near the sinkhole, it was not immediately known whether the construction work is related to the incident.

