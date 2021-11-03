Japan, Britain to Cooperate in Decarbonization Efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed with his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, to ensure their countries' cooperation in efforts to realize decarbonization.

The two leaders also confirmed economic cooperation in their first in-person meeting, held on the sidelines of the ongoing 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26.

"We're resolved to lead decarbonization. We want to work together with you," Kishida told Johnson. Britain holds the COP26 presidency.

Johnson welcomed Japan's target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions effectively to zero by 2050. The two leaders did not discuss whether Japan should scrap its coal-fired thermal power plants.

Bearing in mind active investments in Britain by Japanese companies, Kishida and Johnson agreed to strengthen the two countries' economic ties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]