Japan Govt, BOJ Reaffirm Cooperation for Price Stability

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese economic ministers and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reaffirmed Tuesday that the government and the central bank will continue working closely to ensure price stability based on their 2013 joint statement.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, economic and fiscal policy minister Daishiro Yamagiwa and Kuroda held a meeting following the launch on Oct. 4 of the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"Decisions on specific monetary policy measures are up to the BOJ as the government respects the independence of the central bank," Suzuki told reporters after the meeting. "We expect the BOJ to work hard to ensure financial market stability and make efforts to achieve its inflation target," he added.

The meeting did not cover the yen's recent weakening, according to Suzuki.

Kuroda said in a statement that the BOJ will keep in close contact with the government and that both sides will communicate well with each other.

