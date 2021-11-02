Japan Reports 221 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 221 new coronavirus infection cases Tuesday, down by 89 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled seven across the country. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients declined by two from Monday to 120.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 18 new positive cases in the country's capital, down by 11 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 21.9 as of Tuesday, down 23.4 pct from a week earlier.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards stood at 14, unchanged from Monday.

