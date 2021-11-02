CDP Leader Edano to Resign over Election Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Edano, leader of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Tuesday expressed his intention to step down following the CDP's loss in Sunday's general election.

Many CDP members have criticized the Edano-led policy of forming an opposition alliance including the Japanese Communist Party for the election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. They believe that the alliance was a major reason for the CDP's loss.

The party is expected to hold an election by the end of this month to select its new leader.

The focal point is how the CDP will rebuild itself ahead of the election in summer next year for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

"The loss of seats is very regrettable. I offer my heartfelt apology for my lack of capabilities," Edano told a meeting of CDP executives. The party saw its Lower House seats decrease to 96 from 110.

