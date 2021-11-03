FOCUS: Decarbonization Seen as Key Test for Kishida's Diplomacy

Newsfrom Japan

Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office about a month ago, made his full-fledged debut in summit diplomacy Tuesday by delivering a speech at a key U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

While Japan is coming under international scrutiny for its high dependence on coal-fired thermal power generation, a major source of carbon dioxide, Kishida pledged the country's additional financial aid for developing nations' efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

How Japan will promote decarbonization, a major global challenge, is likely to serve as a key test for the Japanese leader's diplomacy.

In the speech, made on the second day of a two-day leaders' meeting under the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, Kishida said: "Japan will do all it can to combat climate change, a common issue to humanity. I came here to convey this determination." He said Japan will contribute up to 10 billion dollars over the next five years to help Asia's decarbonization efforts.

This is Kishida's first overseas trip since he became prime minister Oct. 4. He left for Glasgow from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on the morning of Tuesday, two days after the closely watched general election for the Japanese House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, in which his ruling Liberal Democratic Party won a comfortable majority.

