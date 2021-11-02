Japan Mulls Easing COVID-19 Border Controls
Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering easing its border control measures aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, government sources said Tuesday.
The government is expected to allow short-term business travelers to enter Japan on condition that they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
It is also considering allowing entry by foreign students and technical interns under certain conditions, the sources said.
The government is expected to announce the relaxation this week at the earliest and implement them shortly.
Currently, foreigners are not allowed to enter Japan unless they have special circumstances, such as having a Japanese spouse.
