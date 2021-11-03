Kishida, Biden Confirm Cooperation over Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday confirmed their close cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Kishida had talks with Biden in person for the first time since his inauguration last month. Their short conversation took place in Glasgow, Scotland, on the sidelines of the ongoing summit of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26.

The two leaders agreed that Kishida will visit the United States within this year at the earliest to hold a full-fledged meeting.

They also exchanged views on measures to strengthen their countries' alliance, regional situations in Asia and the fight against climate change.

Japan and the United States arranged the chat just before Kishida attended the climate summit. It was not a formal meeting.

